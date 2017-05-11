White House furious after being trolled with Russia Oval Office photos

Story highlights The White House did not post photos of the meeting

The Russians used the photos to troll the White House in its social media posts Wednesday

Washington (CNN) The White House did not anticipate that the Russian government would allow its state news agency to post photographs of an Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russia's ambassador to the US, a White House official said.

Photos of Wednesday's meeting, taken by a Russian state news media photographer one day after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey amid questions about possible Trump campaign collusion with Moscow, were ultimately posted by Russia's news agency, TASS.

The White House did not post photos of the meeting although an official White House photographer was also in the room, the White House said. The State Department did post photos of Lavrov's meeting with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, but that was open to the press.

"They tricked us," an angry White House official said.

"That's the problem with the Russians -- they lie," the official added.

