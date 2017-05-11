(CNN) Republican Sen. Mike Lee suggested the President pick federal judge Merrick Garland as the next FBI director, a surprising recommendation following Republican efforts to block Garland from a seat on the Supreme Court last year.

While he didn't mention it in his tweet, such a move would also open a highly coveted seat on the DC Circuit, where Garland currently serves as the chief judge.

Lee pitched the idea to Trump's advisers when he was at the White House on Wednesday, according to an aide. While the reason for his White House visit was unrelated -- it was to discuss tax reform -- he did bring up Garland as a possible FBI director separately, underscoring that the conservative senator is very serious about the idea.

Trump later nominated Neil Gorsuch , who was confirmed in the face of intense anger from Democrats still fuming over the blocking of Garland.

Democrat Amy Klobuchar, another senator on the judiciary committee, responded to Lee's tweet Thursday , saying Garland, a former prosecutor, would be a "great idea" for the FBI. She also called for a special prosecutor.

Good idea @SenMikeLee. Former prosecutor Merrick Garland for FBI Director is great idea. Need special prosecutor toohttps://t.co/HjMdwIGxAq — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 11, 2017

However, some Democrats expressed skepticism about the idea.

After the way the Senate treated Merrick Garland, I hope this isn't some idea of consolation prize," Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, told reporters.

"I doubt that he would consider it," he added. "He's the chief judge of the DC Circuit Court."

Other senators including Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Joe Manchin expressed support for the choice.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, said he liked the idea of creating vacancy on the DC Circuit.

"So maybe I, maybe I like it better the more I think about it," he told reporters.

Sen. John Cornyn, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate, also perked up when realizing that a seat on the DC Circuit would open up.

"You're getting my attention," he told reporters.

Later Thursday, Lee told reporters he thinks Garland is someone who could probably get votes on "both sides of the aisle." He also praised Garland as someone with a strong law enforcement background and extensive experience as a federal prosecutor.

"I think he fits that bill," he said. "There are other people who would also. But he certainly does."

Asked if he thinks the President will be opened to his idea, he shrugged his shoulders and said: "We'll see."

In the wake of the Comey's firing from the FBI, some senators from both sides of the aisle have been calling for a replacement who can win bipartisan support.

The President's nominee, however, only needs a simple majority of 51 votes to be confirmed in the Senate, which already has a 52-48 Republican majority.