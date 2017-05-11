Story highlights Sen. Harris again called for Sessions to resign

She said Comey's firing was over the investigation into potential collusion

Washington (CNN) California Sen. Kamala Harris on Thursday criticized the Trump administration at length over the FBI director's firing and said the situation was essentially unheard of.

"There's nothing about any of this that is normal," the freshman Democrat said on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

Harris said Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's memo did not provide a real case for President Donald Trump firing FBI Director James Comey.

"If someone gave me that memo as a basis for firing the chief investigator of a case, I would say send it back and start again," Harris said.

