The 2 times Comey embarrassed Trump on Capitol Hill

Story highlights
- We might never know what was going through Trump's mind when he fired Comey
- But we do know for sure that Comey twice embarrassed the President
Washington (CNN)The White House says President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey because of his treatment of Hillary Clinton. But there's mounting evidence it also had something to do with the continuing investigation by the FBI into the Trump campaign's potential ties to Russia.
CNN's Jake Tapper has reported a source close to Comey says the now-former director never offered his loyalty to President and that the pace of the investigation into alleged Russian connections to the Trump campaign was actually quickening.
We might never know what was going through Trump's mind when he took the unprecedented step.
But we do know for sure that Comey twice embarrassed the President while testifying in front of Congress by directly undercutting something Trump had been pushing.
Trump was reportedly furious when Comey said he was "mildly nauseous" at the thought he might have influenced the 2016 election. Comey also said the Russia investigation was continuing, although he wouldn't give specifics.
How did this undercut Trump?
Consider that Comey's testimony about the Russia investigation came the day after Trump tweeted the investigation was bogus. If you put Trump's two tweets hours before Comey's testimony together, it reads like this:
"FBI Director Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds! The phony......Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?"
The subsequent testimony by Comey confirmed for the world that the Russia investigation wasn't "phony," but rather continuing -- and serious. He also said Russians were continuing to try to influence the American Democratic process.
That wasn't the first time -- or even the most embarrassing for Trump -- that Comey flashed his independence in a very public way on Capitol Hill.