Washington (CNN) The threat of homegrown extremists is the greatest terrorism threat facing the United States, the nation's top spy said Thursday.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told a Senate panel that homegrown terrorists pose "the most frequent and unpredictable terrorist threat to the United States homeland."

He said that while ISIS had lost territory in Iraq and Syria, the intelligence community has assessed its threat to the US continues due to its ability to both direct and inspire attacks. He added that ISIS was attempting to connect its global branches outside of Iraq and Syria more closely.

Beyond terrorism, Coats said that North Korea posed a "potentially existential threat" to the US, as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to try to develop a nuclear weapon that could hit the US homeland.

Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart, the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, added that North Korea has not yet tested a long-range nuclear missile but is on the path to doing so.

