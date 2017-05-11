6-figure salary, no severance: What an FBI director has to lose

Story highlights The FBI director can qualify for the normal federal retirement plan

Washington (CNN) James Comey's ouster from the top of the FBI sent shock waves through Washington, and left many wondering what happens next for him.

The FBI director job was a step down in pay from his previous roles as general counsel for an aerospace giant and a hedge fund, even though the role is a level III position in the executive schedule. According to the Office of Personnel Management as of 2017, that should have an annual salary of $172,100.

FBI spokesperson Susan McKee said the bureau had no comment about retirement benefits for FBI employees, or Comey's benefits specifically.

But unlike other federal employees, it doesn't appear that Comey has any severance package coming his way.

The president appoints the FBI director for a typical 10-year term, and the Office of Personnel Management says presidential appointments aren't eligible for severance pay . As far as a pension goes, the FBI director, like other federal employees, can qualify for the Federal Employees Retirement System.

