Donald Trump just trolled Rosie O'Donnell. Not good.

Reminder: Donald Trump is the president of the United States, the head of the US military and, arguably, the single most powerful person in the world.

O'Donnell and Trump have a loooooong history -- dating all the way back to 2006. Trump refused to de-crown (not sure that's a word) Miss USA Tara Conner after reports of her past alcohol and drug use surfaced. O'Donnell, at the time a co-host of "The View," blasted Trump the following day -- calling him "a snake-oil salesman on Little House On The Prairie" among many other things.

O'Donnell -- and Trump's comments about her -- came up several times in the course of the 2016 campaign.

Read More