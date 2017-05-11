Top GOP Senator wants clarity on Kushner family visa pitch

Story highlights Grassley specifically cited comments made by Jared Kushner's sister

At issue are changes to visa regulations proposed by DHS

Washington (CNN) One of the most senior ranking Republican senators is asking the Trump administration for clarification and demanding assurances that no one will be given preferential treatment after the family of Jared Kushner used his name in raising investments overseas.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the judiciary committee chairman and longtime advocate for overhauling the nation's visa programs, wrote to Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and White House budget director Mick Mulvaney to share concerns about what was said in the Kushner Companies pitch in China.

In an email released Thursday, the Iowa Republican specifically cited comments made by the White House adviser's sister, Nicole Kushner Meyer, about the EB-5 visa -- a program that offers foreigners the ability to apply for green cards if they make qualifying investments in US projects.

"In her speech, Ms. Meyer touted the EB-5 'golden visa,' ... and alluded to her brother Jared Kushner's White House position in a manner that some say was improperly suggestive," Grassley wrote . "One of Ms. Meyer's colleagues urged attendees to 'invest early, and you will invest under the old rules.'"

Grassley went on to note that EB-5 visas typically have a two-year waiting period, expressing worry that "Ms. Meyer's statements ... could seem to imply that foreign nationals who invest with the Kushner Company will receive special treatment and expedited approval."

