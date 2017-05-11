Breaking News

Plane in Air Force One fleet was at risk of catching fire

By Zachary Cohen, CNN

Updated 6:59 PM ET, Thu May 11, 2017

presidential planes history ac nccorig_00010404
presidential planes history ac nccorig_00010404

    Presidential planes through history

Story highlights

  • The oxygen system aboard one of the two VC-25 aircraft in Trump's Air Force One fleet was contaminated
  • Tools used to repair a plane's oxygen system must be cleaned to remove any residue

Washington (CNN)Three Boeing mechanics caused $4 million of damage and could have sparked a mid-flight fire while repairing one of the planes in the Air Force One fleet, a federal investigation has found.

The oxygen system aboard one of the two VC-25 aircraft available to President Donald Trump was contaminated while the plane was undergoing maintenance at a Boeing plant in San Antonio, Texas between April 1 and April 10, 2016, according to an incident report released by Air Force investigators this week.
The mechanics "caused the mishap by supplying and using non-oxygen clean tools, parts, components, a regulator, and an unauthorized cleaning procedure while performing oxygen system leak checks," according to the report.
    Tools and components used to repair a plane's oxygen system must be cleaned in a particular way to remove any residue that could react when it comes into contact with oxygen, the report noted.
    If left unchecked, a contaminated oxygen system could increase the risk of fire or even cause an explosion.
    Last year's mishap did not result in any injuries and the aerospace contractor paid for the damages.
    "Boeing fully understands the level of responsibility that comes from working on the President's aircraft," Boeing told CNN in a written statement.
    The incident had previously been reported by the Air Force Times.
    The investigation was triggered when one of the Boeing mechanics notified his superiors that something looked awry, according to Boeing.
    "We took swift action to self-report the incident to the US Air Force. The oxygen system was remediated by Boeing at no cost to the government," the company's statement said.
    The US Air Force has completed a number of independent inspections on the aircraft and determined that it meets all FAA Federal Aviation Administration and US Air Force requirements, according to Boeing, which added that the plane has returned to the Air Force and is preparing for presidential service.
    This &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.boeing.com/boeing/history/boeing/airforceone.page&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Boeing VC-137C&lt;/a&gt; is the first custom-built jet to serve as Air Force One. Codenamed Special Air Mission -- or SAM -- 26000, the airliner witnessed more presidential history than any other -- ranging from the tragic to the hilarious. It sits in the Presidential Gallery at the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/factsheets/factsheet.asp?id=570&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio&lt;/a&gt;.
    This Boeing VC-137C is the first custom-built jet to serve as Air Force One. Codenamed Special Air Mission -- or SAM -- 26000, the airliner witnessed more presidential history than any other -- ranging from the tragic to the hilarious. It sits in the Presidential Gallery at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton, Ohio.
    SAM 26000 may be &quot;the most important historical airplane in the world,&quot; said Air Force historian Jeff Underwood. It supported a mission to open U.S relations with China and flew to secret Paris peace talks during the Vietnam War. But it&#39;s probably most closely tied to President John F. Kennedy, who first used it in 1962.
    SAM 26000 may be "the most important historical airplane in the world," said Air Force historian Jeff Underwood. It supported a mission to open U.S relations with China and flew to secret Paris peace talks during the Vietnam War. But it's probably most closely tied to President John F. Kennedy, who first used it in 1962.
    First lady Jacqueline Kennedy and the president exit SAM 26000 in Texas in November 1963, just hours before the president would be assassinated. Five months earlier, the plane had flown Kennedy to Berlin, where he delivered his historic &quot;I am a Berliner&quot; address.
    First lady Jacqueline Kennedy and the president exit SAM 26000 in Texas in November 1963, just hours before the president would be assassinated. Five months earlier, the plane had flown Kennedy to Berlin, where he delivered his historic "I am a Berliner" address.
    This is likely the most famous photograph ever taken aboard any presidential aircraft. Hours after the attack -- and shortly before SAM 26000 left Dallas -- Vice President Lyndon Johnson was sworn in as president with the first lady at his side. Federal Judge Sarah Hughes administered the oath, the only woman ever to do so.
    This is likely the most famous photograph ever taken aboard any presidential aircraft. Hours after the attack -- and shortly before SAM 26000 left Dallas -- Vice President Lyndon Johnson was sworn in as president with the first lady at his side. Federal Judge Sarah Hughes administered the oath, the only woman ever to do so.
    At Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, the president&#39;s casket was offloaded onto an ambulance from SAM 26000, where it had been placed in the rear of the cabin. &quot;The crew didn&#39;t want President Kennedy&#39;s casket to travel in the cargo hold,&quot; said then-flight engineer Joe Chappell on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.c-spanvideo.org/program/102647-1http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ZtWB-4s-R4&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;C-SPAN in 1998&lt;/a&gt;. &quot;So they made room for it in the passenger compartment.&quot; To create the extra space, Chappell said he helped remove two rows of seats and a separating wall.
    At Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington, the president's casket was offloaded onto an ambulance from SAM 26000, where it had been placed in the rear of the cabin. "The crew didn't want President Kennedy's casket to travel in the cargo hold," said then-flight engineer Joe Chappell on C-SPAN in 1998. "So they made room for it in the passenger compartment." To create the extra space, Chappell said he helped remove two rows of seats and a separating wall.
    The president&#39;s brother, Attorney General Robert Kennedy, was anxious to board the plane after it arrived. Shown here with the first lady, RFK &quot;leaped up&quot; the airline stairs in a rush to console Mrs. Kennedy, according to historian Steven Gillon. He &quot;pushed his way down&quot; the aisle past President Johnson &quot;without saying a word.&quot; Johnson &quot;fumed that Kennedy would board the plane without even acknowledging him,&quot; Gillon wrote in &quot;The Kennedy Assassination, 24 Hours After.&quot;
    The president's brother, Attorney General Robert Kennedy, was anxious to board the plane after it arrived. Shown here with the first lady, RFK "leaped up" the airline stairs in a rush to console Mrs. Kennedy, according to historian Steven Gillon. He "pushed his way down" the aisle past President Johnson "without saying a word." Johnson "fumed that Kennedy would board the plane without even acknowledging him," Gillon wrote in "The Kennedy Assassination, 24 Hours After."
    President Johnson is seen here meeting with Sens. Mike Mansfield, left, and J. William Fulbright, far right. All presidents aboard Air Force One used it to multitask. For example, at a 1964 campaign stop, LBJ gave an impromptu press conference on the plane while he changed clothes.
    President Johnson is seen here meeting with Sens. Mike Mansfield, left, and J. William Fulbright, far right. All presidents aboard Air Force One used it to multitask. For example, at a 1964 campaign stop, LBJ gave an impromptu press conference on the plane while he changed clothes.
    In 1972, SAM 26000 ferried President Richard Nixon to Beijing on a groundbreaking mission to open U.S. relations with the People&#39;s Republic of China. The aircraft was welcomed by a 350-man Chinese military honor guard.
    In 1972, SAM 26000 ferried President Richard Nixon to Beijing on a groundbreaking mission to open U.S. relations with the People's Republic of China. The aircraft was welcomed by a 350-man Chinese military honor guard.
    In 1981, Nixon and fellow ex-presidents Gerald Ford, left, and Jimmy Carter, right, flew SAM 26000 to the funeral of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat. (Also attending: former first lady Rosalynn Carter.) They felt &quot;somewhat ill at ease&quot; together, wrote Carter years later. Then Nixon &quot;surprisingly eased the tension,&quot; Carter recalled. The men bonded. The trip resulted in a long friendship between bitter election rivals Carter and Ford.
    In 1981, Nixon and fellow ex-presidents Gerald Ford, left, and Jimmy Carter, right, flew SAM 26000 to the funeral of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat. (Also attending: former first lady Rosalynn Carter.) They felt "somewhat ill at ease" together, wrote Carter years later. Then Nixon "surprisingly eased the tension," Carter recalled. The men bonded. The trip resulted in a long friendship between bitter election rivals Carter and Ford.
    Many aviation enthusiasts, aircraft geeks and history buffs see the jet as a national treasure. As Vice President Al Gore put it when he last boarded it in 1998: &quot;If history itself had wings, it probably would be this very aircraft.&quot;
    Many aviation enthusiasts, aircraft geeks and history buffs see the jet as a national treasure. As Vice President Al Gore put it when he last boarded it in 1998: "If history itself had wings, it probably would be this very aircraft."
    Boeing has a contract with the US Air Force to not only build the President's aircraft but also to perform critical maintenance on both planes in the fleet. The damaged aircraft is operated by the Presidential Airlift Squadron at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
    But the potentially dangerous outcome of failing to use proper cleaning procedures on the President's aircraft has raised questions about Boeing's training and oversight methods. Investigators found that the mechanics "failed to observe explicit warnings concerning cleanliness" while working on the oxygen system -- one of three major factors identified as leading to the contamination.
    The incident report also noted that Boeing failed to exercise adequate oversight over the repair procedures, and the mechanics failed to learn the information taught during oxygen system training.
    While Boeing would not comment on whether the mechanics mentioned in the report remain employed by the company, spokesman Ben Davis did tell CNN that they have "completed multiple investigations and corrective action plans so that we ensure stellar performance in the future."
    The two Air Force One jets currently in use were ordered by President Ronald Reagan -- the interiors were selected by first lady Nancy Reagan -- and were delivered in 1990 during George H.W. Bush's administration. Both are getting increasingly expensive to fly and maintain.
    Boeing is currently developing a replacement Air Force One model -- a project that famously caught the attention of President-elect Trump late last year.
    "Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!" Trump tweeted at the time.
    Within hours of the tweet, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg was on the phone with Trump for the first time, congratulating the President on his election win, committing to control the jet's cost and extending an invitation to Trump to visit his company's factories, according to one person familiar with the call.
    Boeing has said it currently has an Air Force One contract worth $170 million.

    CNN's Thom Patterson contributed to this report.