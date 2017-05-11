New acting FBI director contradicts White House on Comey

Story highlights President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey earlier this week

The new acting FBI director met with Trump on Wednesday

(CNN) Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe Thursday rejected assertions by the White House that FBI employees had lost faith in James Comey and that the bureau's probe into Russian election meddling was one of its most minor concerns.

"I hold Director Comey in the absolute highest regard. I have the highest respect for his considerable abilities and his integrity," McCabe told members of the Senate intelligence committee.

He said Comey, who was fired by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, enjoyed "broad support within the FBI and still does to this day." He added, "The majority, the vast majority of FBI employees enjoyed a deep, positive connection to Director Comey."

On Wednesday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a White House spokeswoman, said the President "and the rest of the FBI" had lost confidence in Comey. She said the White House had heard from "countless" members of the FBI to that effect.

McCabe also contradicted another statement by Sanders in Wednesday's White House briefing when she said that the Russia investigation was "probably one of the smallest things" on the FBI's plate.

