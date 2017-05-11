Story highlights President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey earlier this week

The new acting FBI director met with Trump on Wednesday

(CNN) Andrew McCabe, the man who stepped into FBI Director James Comey's shoes when he was fired by Donald Trump, will get a public baptism of fire Thursday.

The acting FBI director will testify before the Senate intelligence committee in an engagement his former boss had been due to fulfill.

He will line up alongside other top intelligence chiefs for a hearing on global threats to the United States and its allies but is likely to face questions, particularly from Democratic senators, about what he knows about Comey's firing and about the integrity of the bureau's investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the last year's election and whether any of Trump's campaign aides may have cooperated with Moscow.

McCabe took part in a private meeting with Trump at the White House on Wednesday, after deputy White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that the President would talk to him about morale at the bureau following Comey's departure.

