(CNN) A member of the Alaska House of Representatives was censured on Wednesday for comments he made implying some Alaskan women get abortions for free travel.

"You have individuals who are in villages and are glad to be pregnant, so that they can have an abortion because there's a free trip to Anchorage involved," Eastman told the outlet, which published the comments on May 3. Eastman also made a similar statement to The Associated Press.

In Alaska, "village" can sometimes be a coded reference to indigenous people who live in rural areas. This led some House Democrats to interpret Eastman's comments as racially charged.

On Wednesday, the House decided to formally censure Eastman, by a vote of 25-14.

"Rep. Eastman's repeated comments impugning the motives of women seeking health care in Alaska are offensive and false," Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, D-Anchorage, said in a House statement

Eastman is the first Alaska House representative to be censured, but the motion is essentially a public admonition requiring no additional punishment.

"I hope that there will be no further times where something like this should happen," he said during a House floor session on Wednesday. "I do ask for forgiveness from any and every person who has been hurt by what I said."

CNN has reached out to Eastman for comment.