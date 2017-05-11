A first-person account of a surreal day in DC

Washington (CNN) The past day has been wild. It's felt like a dream, at points, a barrage of surreal images and constant post-James Comey-firing updates. Of course the big scandal of President Donald Trump's administration would be because he fired someone, like the whole 14 seasons of "The Apprentice" was merely foreshadowing for this week. But it wasn't a TV-ready "You're Fired!," it was a passive-aggressive letter released when the guy was on the other side of the country.

I've been taking notes on how things are unfolding, and below is a timestamped diary of what went down and when:

The ambassador, Kislyak, is considered by US intelligence to be a top spy recruiter in Washington for Russia, which Moscow denies...

11:28 a.m. - the press pool is called into the Oval Office to take photos of what they expect will be Trump with Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs. They're going to be the first photos of Trump taken by the press since Sunday. They walk into the room, and instead of Trump + Lavrov, it's Trump + Henry Kissinger, Nixon's Secretary of State. All last night on TV, people were comparing Trump with Nixon ... is Trump leaning into it?! He makes his first public comments about the firing: "He wasn't doing a good job. Very simple. He was not doing a good job."

President Donald Trump meets with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office at the White House on May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

12:04 p.m. - COVER/LINE goes out. Didn't get to add any The Rock stuff. I'll get to this afternoon and put in tomorrow, I tell myself.

1:48 p.m. - the sliding door to the briefing room opens. There's four people, then Sarah Huckabee Sanders, deputy press secretary, and a man behind her who slides the door shut as she takes the lectern. Sean Spicer's not there. He's "on reserve duty for the rest of this week," SHS says, but sources are saying Spicer's actually sidelined, and Sanders is trying out for his job.

"Light crowd," she deadpans. There's light, scattered laughter.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sanders approaches the podium to conduct a daily news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.

She opens with a list of announcements, all of which no one cares about until she gets to Comey.

"The President, over the last several months lost confidence in Director Comey," she says.

SHS is so much more pleasant on the ears than Spicer. She's still ducking and dodging and spinning, but much less aggressive. She's not cutting off reporters or scolding them for raising their hand.

She says Trump has wanted to fire Comey since he took office. I start looking through transcripts of interviews with administration members in January. Reince Priebus, January 15, on ABC: "Trump has confidence in Director Comey," he said. "There's no plans at the moment" to remove Comey from his job until his term is over. Hmmm...

1:01 p.m. - CBS has an interview with Putin. And he's in a uniform, I guess? A hockey uniform? Yes, a full hockey uniform. He's in Sochi to play a hockey game, because of course he is, and CBS has an interview. Comey's firing will have "no effect" on US-Russia relations, he says...

A screenshot from CBS's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin

1:08 p.m. - Betsy DeVos is Betsy DeVos is giving a commencement address and it isn't going so well. It's at Bethune-Cookman University, home of the mighty fighting Wildcats, an HBC in sunny Daytona Beach, Florida. Grads stand and turn their backs. Some are booing...

Screenshot of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos speaking from the Bethune-Cookman University commencement livestream

2:05 p.m. - Quinnipiac's out with a Quinnipiac's out with a new poll . Trump's got a 36% approval rating, and who knows what it'll be after this week. Ouch. 77% say Trump and members of his administration make statements without evidence "very" or "somewhat often," including 49% of Repubs. They also asked people what word comes to mind when they think of Donald Trump.

No. 1: "idiot"

No. 2: "incompetent"

No. 3: "liar"

No. 4: (looks like the first positive one) "leader." I guess it could also just be a neutral description, so maybe not the first positive one?

No. 5: "unqualified"

No. 6, another descriptor: "president"

No. 7, finally a 100% positive one: "strong"...

4:03 p.m. - Jake Tapper reports sources close to Comey say there were Jake Tapper reports sources close to Comey say there were two reasons he was fired : 1. Comey never provided the President with any assurance of personal loyalty. 2. The fact that the FBI's investigation into possible Trump team collusion with Russia in the 2016 election was accelerating...

4:53 p.m. - Perez Hilton faved a tweet of mine. Everyone is watching this...

6:44 p.m. - I have a friend in town and we go to Tortilla Coast (the one on P St. that Paul Ryan didn't work at). The food is mediocre and the service is slow, but it's happy hour and there are quesadillas. We talk about all the Comey firing memes: Spicer hiding in the bushes and Anderson Cooper's now-iconic eye roll...

Memes popular online after Comey was fired

7:44 p.m. - Inbox: Chaffetz calls on the DOJ to expand its investigation to now include Comey's firing...

An excerpt from a press release from House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah

8:38 p.m. - I go to a birthday party of a friend of a friend at Dacha. I don't know anyone there and I'm trying to be present and friendly, but every time my phone buzzes, it's the only thing I can think about. Is it an email? @realDonaldTrump? Has Hillary finally tweeted? Yes, no and no. I feel like I'm being a jerk, but I can't put it away...

11:25 p.m. - I guess should probably read that The Rock profile now...

Thursday, 6:10 a.m. - it's raining today. it's raining today. ABC reports Trump today is finally going to launch his commission of voter fraud....

8:43 a.m. - I read through the Post. The photo on the front page was taken by the Russians...

The front page photo on the Thursday, May 11, 2017 issue of the Washington Post was taken by the Russians.

There are also new interviews with Trump out in Time and in the Economist, where he said he came up with the phrase "prime the pump" "a couple of days ago"...

9:28 a.m. - Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, tweets that Trump should nominate Merrick Garland, Obama's failed Supreme Court nominee, to replace Comey. I click the tweet to make sure it's not a parody account or something. It's not...

Instead of a special prosecutor, @realDonaldTrump should nominate Merrick Garland to replace James Comey. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) May 11, 2017

10:43 a.m. - Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe is testifying before the Senate Select Intelligence Committee. He says he can't comment on conversations between Comey and Trump, and says: "There has been no effort to impede our investigation to date."

11:25 a.m. - I send the first draft of COVER/LINE out to our editors, hoping nothing breaks in the next hour. Trump hasn't tweeted in 15 hours. He should be sitting down with NBC's Lester Holt right about now...