Holtzman: We forget Watergate at our peril

Elizabeth Holtzman is a former U.S. representative from New York. She won national attention for her role on the House Judiciary Committee during Watergate and was subsequently elected district attorney of Kings County (Brooklyn). She is a Harvard Law School graduate and author of "The Impeachment of George W. Bush: A Practical Guide for Concerned Citizens." The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Watergate has recast its long shadow. The President, taking a page out of Richard Nixon's playbook, has fired someone investigating him. FBI Director James Comey was terminated most likely because of his continued investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to defeat Hillary Clinton.

Collusion, if found and proven, could be treason or another federal crime. Firing Comey, if done to stymie the Russia investigation, could be obstruction of justice. Either act could be an impeachable offense.

To be sure, there are superficial differences between the present situation and Nixon's 1973 order to fire Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox, to which many have likened it. First, the FBI director is not the special prosecutor. Second, President Nixon made it crystal clear why he wanted Cox fired -- to stop him from getting White House tapes proving Nixon covered up the Watergate break-in.

We don't know for certain why President Trump fired Comey, but appearances all point to a similar motive: trying to sabotage the FBI's Russia investigation. Trump's stated rationales for the firing don't hold water.

How Comey handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server was well-known when Donald Trump took office. It makes no sense to wait almost three and a half months to fire Comey if the Clinton investigation was the reason. Trump now says he fired Comey because he wasn't doing a good job. But that contradicts the explanations in the Department of Justice letters referenced in Trump's firing letter. Nor does Trump appear to have made any serious inquiry into what kind of job Comey was doing.