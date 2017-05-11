SE Cupp: Kellyanne Conway is wrong about Anderson Cooper's eyeroll

Story highlights SE Cupp: Kellyanne Conway cried sexism to Fox hosts over Anderson Cooper rolling his eyes at her during an interview

SE Cupp is the author of "Losing Our Religion: The Liberal Media's Attack on Christianity," co-author of "Why You're Wrong About the Right" and a columnist at the New York Daily News. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Years ago, before she was a White House spokeswoman, Kellyanne Conway and I used to do the lecture circuit together. We'd speak often to women, many of them college-aged, about conservatism and what it meant. We talked passionately and excitedly about self-reliance, about limited government, empowering the individual and how a free market economy actually gave women more choices.

We also talked at great length about the hypocrisy of liberal feminists demeaning Republican women as brainless bimbos for their conservative beliefs, while crying "sexism" over any perceived criticism of their liberal beliefs.

One of Conway's favorite lines, in fact, was that it was the "cost of admission into the feminist movement that you automatically, pro-forma, default believe that men are trying to keep you down." Believe me, when it comes to actual sexism and fake sexism, Kellyanne Conway knows the difference.

Which is why I hope today's generation of conservative women weren't watching "Fox&Friends" when she played the sexism card the way she and I accused liberal women of doing so many times.

Earlier in the week, Anderson Cooper interviewed Conway and played her clips of her boss, then-candidate Donald Trump, praising now-fired FBI Director James Comey during the election, and asked her why Trump now thinks Comey had to go.

