Health care costs are bankrupting us

H. Gilbert Welch, MD, is professor of medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine and author of "Less Medicine, More Health." Elliott Fisher, MD, is the director of the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice. The opinions expressed in this commentary are theirs.

(CNN) The financial insecurity experienced by many Americans certainly figures into any root-cause analysis for why President Trump was elected. But for most Americans, the "biggest tax cut ever" will do little to reduce that insecurity. Driving down health care costs -- and making them more predictable -- is far more important.

Rising health insurance premiums have eaten into take-home pay. What money does come home increasingly goes back out as health care deductibles, copayments and coinsurance. People cannot plan for when these expenditures will occur, nor for how big they will be. And as medical care expands to involve more people, more people experience these unpredictable expenditures -- creating more financial stress. Medical care is a common cause of personal bankruptcy.

That can't be good for people's health.

Driving down health care costs is critical to the future financial security of most Americans. One way or another -- whether through out-of-pocket spending, taxes or forgone salary -- health care ultimately consumes 18% of our incomes. It's also critical to the financial security of federal and state governments -- which have sharply reduced spending for schools, parks and social services to pay medical bills.

Neither Obamacare nor the bill recently passed by the House to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act effectively address both components of the cost equation: price and volume.

