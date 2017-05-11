M, F, X : Oregon could soon offer a third gender option on state IDs

(CNN) Oregon may soon become the first state in the nation to offer a third gender option on its state IDs - an acknowledgment that validates transgender identities.

As of now, someone seeking, say, a drivers' licenses in the state has two options to pick from when it comes to stating sex: male or female.

The third option - a non-binary gender - will be reflected with an X.

The bill passed the state legislature and is headed to the governor's desk.

Supporters applauded the move.

