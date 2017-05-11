The Mormon church is pulling older teens from Boy Scouts' programs

(CNN) The Mormon church says older teens in the US and Canada will no longer take part in Boy Scouts programs, starting next year.

The announcement, made Thursday, is a significant one. The church and the Boy Scouts of America have had a relationship for more than a century. It was the first partner to sponsor Scouting in the US and to this day, remains the nation's largest sponsor.

Approximately 330,000 Mormon youths are served by the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts program today.

No specific reason cited

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints didn't give a reason why it will withdraw boys, ages 14 to 18, from two key Boy Scouts programs next year.

