Why humans lack an 'anti-aging switch'

By Christopher Turbill, The Conversation

Updated 5:29 AM ET, Thu May 11, 2017

Fauja Singh is recognized as the first 100-year-old to ever run a marathon. The great-grandfather, nicknamed the "Turbaned Tornado," continues to run or walk every day. Now 106, he took up running to overcome his grief after the death of his wife and a son. He ran his first marathon at age 89. The key to life: "Laughter and happiness. That's your remedy for everything."
Italian Luigina Vigiconte, 101, offered this advice: "Always be optimistic, never bitter, and always be polite with people." Vigiconte, who has eight sons, lives in Acciaroli, south of Naples, where one in 10 people is a centenarian. Scientists who have studied the area say the Mediterranean diet, genetics, regular exercise and the climate contribute to the longevity of the population.
Vincenzo Baratta, 103, who also lives in Acciaroli, said there are two secrets to his long life. One is his diet; the farmer eats only once a day and avoids meat. He eats some fish and homemade pasta and has only one glass of wine per day. His other key: having "a lot of women in his life." A neighbor said he has gone through several caregivers because he made so many passes at them.
Misao Okawa of Osaka, Japan, was 117 when she died April 1, 2015. She was the world's oldest person at the time, according to Guinness World Records. She was born on March 5, 1898, and had three children. Her husband died in 1931. She kept in shape throughout much of her life, saying that helped her live so long; at 102, she said she did leg squats to keep healthy. She didn't start using a wheelchair until she turned 110.
Ruline Steininger, 103, was one of the first people in Iowa to vote for Hillary Clinton in September. The former schoolteacher, who cast her first vote for Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1936, said that staying politically active kept her young but also told her local paper that the secret to her long life was "I just keep not dying." She eventually did, in February.
Ruth Frith died February 28 at the age of 104. At 102, the Australian native was the oldest living competitor at the World Masters Games in Sydney, where she won several gold medals and set world records. Her advice for a long life? Avoid smoking, drinking and vegetables. She was also an optimist: "Every year brings something new. I've always been content with what I have."
Konstantinos Spanos, 103, lives in Ikaria, a Greek island with a reputation for long-lived residents. Sponos said the key to his long life is modesty in everything, including "food, women and entertainment," although he might also want to add reading. He reads five hours a day.
Mieko Nagaoka, a 100-year-old Japanese woman who became the world's first centenarian to complete a 1,500-meter freestyle swim, hopes to swim until she is 105. She took up swimming at age 80 to help with a knee problem. She credits the exercise with her healthy and long life. She trains four days a week.
James Sisnett was born February 22, 1900, in Barbados. He made it to 113 and believed he lived that long by eating good food; having a daily "little one," his name for an alcoholic drink; and "God's grace." He worked as a blacksmith, a sugar factory worker and a farmer before retiring at age 70. His longevity made him a local celebrity. His only real health challenge toward the end of his life was hearing loss. He died in May 2013.
Mississippi Winn was born March 31, 1897, in Benton, Louisiana, and lived to be 113. She maintained her independence until age 103; at 105, she was still walking and working out daily at a local track. Winn said exercise and an optimistic attitude helped her live a long and healthy life. She died in January 2011.
Man Kaur, 101, is still a competitive runner and javelin thrower. From Chandigarh, India, the great-grandmother didn't start competing in sports until she was 93. She credits her daily training, positivity and her avoidance of fried food for her long life.
Susannah Mushatt Jones lived to 116. Born in Lowndes County, Alabama, she moved to New York to work as a live-in child care provider. Earning only $50 a week, she put three nieces through college. She attributed her longevity to clean living, not smoking or drinking, and surrounding herself with loving family members and friends. Sleep also helped, she said.
Jiroemon Kimura was born April 19, 1897, and died June 12, 2013, at the age of 116. The retired Japanese postal worker attributed his long life to eating light, working in the sunshine and not smoking. After his postal career, he worked on a farm: "I am always looking up towards the sky; that is how I am." Of his six siblings, five lived to the age of 90.
Violet Mosse-Brown, 117, is the current oldest person in the world. She grew up in Jamaica, born 67 years before the country was founded, and said she earned that title by avoiding rum and through her "faith in serving God." The music teacher and church organist still keeps her mind active, keeping the records for the local cemetery.
Jeanne Calment was born February 21, 1875, and lived to the age of 122 in Arles, France (home of the painter Vincent Van Gogh, whom she met as a little girl). At 85, she took up fencing lessons. At 100, she was still riding her bike. She said she ate more than 2 pounds of chocolate a week and only quit smoking at age 120 -- not for health reasons but because she could not see well enough to light her cigarettes. She credited her longevity to port wine, her sense of humor and a diet rich in olive oil. She died in August 1997.
Yisrael Kristal, 113, lives in Haifa, Israel, but grew up in Poland and survived being sent to Auschwitz. He ran candy stores in Lodz and in Haifa but keeps a healthy and simple diet. He credited that, along with prayer, for his longevity. He celebrated his bar mitzvah, which had been delayed by World War I, when he turned 113.
Emma Morano made it to 117. The Italian credited her long life with ending her marriage to an abusive spouse and eating a regular diet of raw eggs and cookies. She loved cookies so much, she hid them under her pillow so no one else would eat them.
Ann Nixon Cooper became famous after President-elect Barack Obama used her story on election night 2008 to talk about the country's progress. "She was born just a generation past slavery," Obama said. "At a time when women's voices were silenced and their hopes dismissed, she lived to see them stand up and speak out and reach for the ballot." She died in 2009 at age 107. The secret to her long life, she said, was being cheerful: "I've always been a happy person, a giggling person, a wide-mouthed person." She also kept fit, dancing the electric slide until age 103.
Edward Rondthaler was born June 9, 1905, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and he died in 2009 at the age of 104. He was a noted typographer, earning a national reputation for helping to usher in the age of photographic typesetting, according to The New York Times. Photographic typesetting was an easier way to print than hot-metal type. Rondthaler credited cold showers for his longevity. He died at his home in Cedar City, Utah.
Story highlights

  • Short-lived species can "trade in" investment in growth and sexual reproduction to slow the aging process
  • But humans are already naturally geared to live as long as we can

You may have seen the news that the human lifespan cannot be extended beyond about 115 years, as shown by a demographic analysis confirming that the steady improvements in lifespan seen for many populations over recent decades has stalled since the 1990s.

The researchers' conclusion that "the maximum lifespan of humans is fixed and subject to natural constraints" is sobering reading for those who dream that human ageing can one day be successfully hacked. But for evolutionary ecologists, it should not come as a surprise.
As well as striking a note of biological realism, this research also highlights how research on human ageing often neglects the insights available from evolutionary theory -- and particularly from a research field called "comparative life-history ecology".
    Despite research breakthroughs, an anti-aging pill is still a long way off
    This genre of research explains why mice and humans grow old at such different rates (more on why this is a problem for ageing research later). It aims to bring us closer to understanding the "ultimate" reasons why we age -- which in turn can tell us whether the hundreds of millions of dollars poured into ageing research are actually a good investment.
    Strive as we might, an evolutionary perspective tells us that maximum lifespans will not be extended by simply solving one symptom of ageing after another.

    Growing old -- the 'why' as well as the 'how'

    Ageing -- or "senescence", to use the biological term -- is defined as a decline in physiological condition with age. You might wonder why natural selection allows this to happen at all. The answer is that senescence happens in a "selection shadow" -- that is, after organisms have already reproduced and passed on their genes. There is no real evolutionary penalty for failing to ward off the ravages of old age, because in animal populations relatively few individuals make it into their geriatric years anyway, thanks to predators, disease, hardship or bad luck.
    How old is too old to climb Everest?
    How old is too old to climb Everest?
    Natural selection reaches a crescendo at sexual maturity, when most individuals in a population are alive and striving to produce viable offspring. This is the age at which the genetic baton is passed to the next generation. Unfortunately for those of us over 40, it's all downhill from here in terms of the evolutionary pressure to maintain a healthy body.
    It's time to measure 21st-century aging with 21st-century tools
    This knowledge -- that selection pressure changes with age in a way that depends not just on the expected lifespan but also on the timing of reproductive effort -- is fundamental to evolutionary theories of ageing. It is also fundamental to how we design and interpret the research that aims to help us prolong our own maximum lifespans.
    Many of the species most frequently studied by biologists -- such as mice, flies and worms -- are chosen precisely because their short lifespans and fast generational turnover make them quicker and easier to work with. But their short lives and adaptable reproductive strategies actually make them unsuitable models for testing drugs or other anti-ageing interventions aimed at slowing human ageing.
    Emma Morano, world's oldest person, dies at age 117
    Emma Morano, world's oldest person, dies at age 117
    Short-lived species seem to be able to "trade in" their investment in growth and sexual reproduction in return for slowing down the ageing process -- switching to a physiological state in which they instead invest in maintenance of body condition and warding off senescence.
    This strategy makes sense for species whose brief lives can be subject to wide variability in environmental conditions. For a small rodent, having a litter of pups would be rather pointless if food is too scarce for them to grow and survive to adulthood. Hamsters, for example, can instead enter a torpid state that actually protects their cells from ageing over winter.
    How video games help successful aging
    In contrast, species with long expected natural lifespans (which have reduced their mortality risk by evolving to a large size, or being able to fly or hibernate, or having a large brain) have already invested strongly, and perhaps maximally, in protecting their cells from ageing. This suggests there is no "anti-ageing switch" available to flick for a species such as ourselves. Whether or not we have children, it seems we're already naturally geared to live as long as we possibly can.
    South Korea will take lead in life expectancy by 2030, study predicts
    South Korea will take lead in life expectancy by 2030, study predicts
    This might sound weird, but it's supported by a simple comparative analysis that a colleague and I published back in 2010, in which we compared the average expected lifespan with the maximum recorded lifespan for various mammals. From this we can calculate a simple ratio of average to maximum lifespan, which tells you, for a given species, how much it is theoretically possible to expand lifespan.
    If we take the ratio of a short-lived species like a mouse and apply it to humans, we would predict a maximum lifespan of about 400 years! But despite all of our efforts to push the boundaries through medicine and nutrition, humans (along with elephants and other highly durable animals) don't come close to these biblical lifespans.
    So if mice find it much easier to slow down the ageing process than we do, what does that mean for anti-ageing studies using mice? Sadly, the implication is that most tactics shown to prolong lifespan in mice -- such as calorie restriction -- will be far less effective in humans.
    If we are to break the evolutionary constraints on maximum lifespan in humans, we need to better take account of life-history ecology. This theory tells us that the causes of ageing are to be found not at the end of our lives, but at the beginning.
    How our maximum lifespan is ultimately limited will be understood by research that seeks to answer why the pace of life varies so much among different animals. For me, this is the take-home message from this recent excellent research.

    Christopher Turbill is a senior lecturer in animal ecology at Western Sydney University.

    Copyright 2016 The Conversation. Some rights reserved.