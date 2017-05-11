What snacks to eat for better sleep

Story highlights Foods that boost the production of serotonin and melatonin in the brain might benefit sleep

Experts weigh in on what and when to eat before bedtime

(CNN) Many people chug caffeine-packed coffee or scarf down an energy bar to wake up, but what should you eat to wind down?

So, to make sure that your bedtime snack can be effective in promoting sleep, some experts say it should contain one essential amino acid: tryptophan.

"There is a real lack of studies that show that specific nutrients can influence sleep, either better or worse. There are a few exceptions. Tryptophan has been shown to induce sleep," said Michael Grandner, director of the University of Arizona College of Medicine's Sleep and Health Research Program.