(CNN) For every baby she wants in a photo, Anne Geddes makes sure she always has at least three in studio. Just in case.

"Babies don't have any respect for photographers, and rightly so," she jokes.

Geddes is world-famous for her adorable images of young children, but in her studio the baby is always the boss.

"Everything needs to revolve around them," she said. "Everything is prepared the day before. ... And when I shoot -- and I always shoot in the morning, because babies tend to be better in the morning -- then as soon as they come in it's all about them and it's all about the parents."

Tiny Maneesha is held in the palm of a man's hand in this Anne Geddes photo from 1993.

Geddes has been at this for 30 years now, perfecting her craft. Even if you don't recognize her name, chances are you've still seen her work somewhere. It's been published in more than 80 countries. Her 1996 book, "Down in the Garden," was a New York Times best-seller and made her a star. Her annual calendar is now in its 26th year.

