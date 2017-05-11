'Snatched' fumbles Amy Schumer-Goldie Hawn pairing

(CNN) Amy Schumer's promising starring debut in "Trainwreck" hits the brakes in "Snatched," a rail-thin comedy most notable for the comic's Mother's Day-adjacent pairing with Goldie Hawn. Heavy on sight gags, the movie delivers some raunchy laughs, but they arrive so sporadically as to make for a bumpy ride.

Schumer doesn't exactly endeavor to demonstrate her acting range in this latest outing, which again casts her as self-absorbed and a tad clueless. In short order, her selfie-snapping Emily loses her retail job and boyfriend (Randall Park), a musician who leaves her holding a booked vacation to Ecuador with nobody to join her.

After her friends all pass, Emily grudgingly invites her mother (Hawn), who lives a pretty cloistered existence with Emily's shut-in brother Jeffrey (Ike Barinholtz). Mom resists but is eventually convinced by the term "nonrefundable."

Inevitably, the two bicker, right up to the point when they're abducted, thrown in a car trunk and whisked off to Colombia. (The movie, it's worth noting, was actually filmed in Hawaii.)

The fact mom and daughter are presented as classic ugly Americans doesn't offset the South American stereotypes, including a sneering crime lord (Óscar Jaenada) bent on revenge. Although to be fair, almost everything here is pitched so broadly as to render "Snatched" little more than a live-action cartoon.

