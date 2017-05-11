Sorry, 'Idol': Kelly Clarkson's joining 'The Voice'

(CNN) Sorry, "American Idol" reboot. Another alum is joining Team Voice.

NBC has announced Kelly Clarkson will be joining "The Voice" as a coach in Season 14.

The news comes one day after NBC announced Jennifer Hudson, also an "Idol" alum, will be a coach on the upcoming Season 13, joining Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

Clarkson and Hudson join "The Voice" days before NBC is set to present its upcoming slate to advertisers in New York as part of the annual Upfronts.

Both women launched their careers as competitors on "American Idol."

