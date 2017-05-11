Did Harry Styles pull a Taylor Swift?

Story highlights
- Lyrics in "Two Ghosts" are being linked to "Style"
- Not everyone buys it
(CNN)Oh, how the tables have turned.
Remember when fans used to dissect Taylor Swift lyrics to try and decode which ex-boyfriend she might be singing about?
Well, Tay Tay, this is what happens when you leave us without any new music for so long!
Some internet detectives are now theorizing that Harry Styles' new song "Two Ghosts" is about Swift, whom he dated in 2012.
It all started with Apple Music's recently released trailer of the documentary "Harry Styles: Behind the Album."
In it, there is a snippet of a "Two Ghosts" and a quick look at lyrics in a notebook.
An enlarged image of the notebook started making the rounds on social media.
The lyrics appear to read: "Same lips red, same eyes blue/Same white shirt, couple more tattoos/But it's not you, and it's not me/Tastes so sweet, looks so real/Sounds like something that I used to feel/But I can't touch what I see/We're not who we used to be/We're not who we used to be/We're just two ghosts standing in..."
Naturally, the "same lips red" line reminded some people of Swift singing about having "that red lip, classic thing that you like" and a love who's "got that long hair slick back, white t-shirt" in her hit song, "Style."
Other Swift/Styles followers think its a leap to connect the two songs, especially since "Haylor" had merely a brief relationship -- several years ago.
But this is not the first time people have tried to suss out their love story via lyrics.
In a recent Rolling Stone article, Styles talked about the belief that both "Style" and another Swift hit, "Out of the Woods," are believed to be about their romance.
"I mean, I don't know if they're about me or not, but the issue is, she's so good, they're bloody everywhere," he told the publication.
Styles sounded like he's not against writing a tune about his former girlfriend.
"In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together," he said. "You're celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than 'this didn't work out, and that's bad.'"