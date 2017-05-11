Did Harry Styles pull a Taylor Swift?

Story highlights Lyrics in "Two Ghosts" are being linked to "Style"

Not everyone buys it

(CNN) Oh, how the tables have turned.

Remember when fans used to dissect Taylor Swift lyrics to try and decode which ex-boyfriend she might be singing about?

Well, Tay Tay, this is what happens when you leave us without any new music for so long!

Some internet detectives are now theorizing that Harry Styles' new song "Two Ghosts" is about Swift, whom he dated in 2012.

It all started with Apple Music's recently released trailer of the documentary "Harry Styles: Behind the Album."

Read More