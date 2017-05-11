Chrissy Metz takes on body-shamers: 'Wear what you want'

(CNN) Chrissy Metz took to Instagram to express gratitude to her fans and to address the backlash over a dress she wore to Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

"The outpouring of love and support from all of you lovely people has not gone unnoticed," Metz wrote in the caption of a photo posted on Wednesday night that featured her in the much-talked about dress. "I hope that in some small way an unconventional body wearing an unconventional material opened up discussion, hearts and minds."

Metz, one of the stars of NBC's "This Is Us," wore to the award show a deep red custom dress by Jane Doe Latex, an outfit she said was inspired by her desire to "try something different."

Metz fielded negative comments from Internet trolls over her fashion choice. But she was quick to denounce the body-shaming with a strongly-worded tweet late Sunday night.

"For the record, I wear what I want, when I want. News flash it's MY body. #thankstho," she said.

