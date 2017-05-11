CNN 10 - May 12, 2017

Nuclear waste, social media, and tennis are three of the subjects covered this Friday. You'll learn about the history of a nuclear disposal facility in Washington. You'll see how North Korean officials, who tightly control all media, are taking notice of social media. And you'll witness how empowering a sport has been for a woman with autism.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. Who won Sunday's election in France and is set to become the European country's next leader?

2. Officials say 82 "Chibok girls," who were kidnapped three years ago, have been freed in what African country?

3. CNN Hero Samir Lakhani is helping children in Cambodia by delivering what item to those in need?

4. Unexploded bombs from what conflict prompted the recent evacuation of 50,000 people in Hanover, Germany?

5. As reported on Tuesday's show, what kind of vehicles are increasingly being used to smuggle prison contraband, causing problems for prison officials worldwide?

6. James Comey, who was fired by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, was the leader of what government agency?

7. Who invented the clamping mechanism that made elevators significantly safer and led to dramatic changes in cities worldwide?

8. The conflict in Afghanistan, which is considered America's longest war, began in what year?

9. What recently collapsed at a Washington state nuclear waste site, prompting thousands of employees there to shelter in place?

10. In the World Press Freedom Index, which advocates for media freedom, what nation recently ranked last (at number 180 out of 180 countries)?

