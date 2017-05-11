Samantha Bee rails against Ivanka Trump's book and it's brilliant

Story highlights Samantha Bee took on Ivanka Trump's new book 'Women Who Work' during her show Wednesday night

Bee challenged Trump's advice for working mothers and said that the first daughter is anything but relatable

(CNN) Samantha Bee had some choice words for Ivanka Trump in a seven-minute monologue in which the late night host railed against the first daughter's new book "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules For Success."

It's not the first time Bee took on Trump on "Full Frontal," but her Wednesday night rant against a book supposedly written to help women strike a balance between life and work was delivered with extra glee and snark.

"'Women Who Work' contains more fonts than original thoughts," Bee quipped. "True to her family's branding empire, Ivanka wrote this book largely by taking other people's work and stamping her name on it. . . . It's like Ivanka forgot she had a book assignment, remembered on the last day, ran to the Hudson Books, ripped out random pages, then vision-boarded them together over the contents of her wastebasket to create 'Women Who Work.'"

Bee had a field day referencing the numerous inspirational quotes Trump used throughout the book, from Maya Angelou to Nelson Mandela. The host also pointed out Trump had wrongly attributed a quote in her book to actor Dave Willis, when in fact it was from a pastor named Dave Willis.

"It takes a special kind of whiteness to take a Maya Angelou line about racism, mangle it, and apply it to asking for a raise," she said.

Read More