Nicki Shields is the presenter and pit-lane reporter for FIA Formula E. The views expressed here are her own.

(CNN) McLaren is relatively new in the supercar market compared to the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche. The British marque launched its first supercar, the McLaren F1, in 1992 and has been playing catch-up since then. But with the arrival of the 720S, launched at this year's Geneva Motor Show, McLaren has not only caught up, but could be on the verge of overtaking the pack.

Yes, it's lighter, faster and more powerful than its predecessor the 650S, and goes from 0 to 100 kph in 2.9 seconds, but it's also luxurious and refined, boasting a level of craftsmanship we haven't yet seen from McLaren.

"The 720S is a new chapter in the development of McLaren's design language," Rob Melville, chief designer of the McLaren Super Series said in a news release. "McLaren is always brave in its approach and this car is the perfect expression of that innovative culture."

It's obvious the driver was at the forefront during the design process. Consider, for example, the doors. In most sports cars, navigating the narrow and low entry into the driver's seat is awkward. No matter how hard you try to effortlessly glide into the seat, an element of dignity is usually lost.

