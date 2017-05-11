Dozens killed as wall collapses at wedding in India

Story highlights At least 24 people killed, 28 others injured

Venue's owner arrested after the incident

New Delhi (CNN) At least 24 people were killed in India when a wall collapsed onto wedding guests Wednesday evening, police say.

Twenty-eight other people were injured, most suffering from head injuries, Anil Tank, superintendent of police in the city of Bharatpur, told CNN.

The 90-feet-long wall at the venue was built without proper support and had collapsed in heavy winds, Tank said.

The dead bodies had to be manually recovered after the power supply failed, preventing the use of mechanical tools.

"We recovered 24 bodies from the debris, including 11 women and four children," Tank said.

