2017 Architizer A+ Awards
Popular Choice Winner, Cultural-Unbuilt Cultural: Zhangjiagang Church by RSAA/Buro Ziyu Zhuang – This concept by RSAA/Buro Ziyu Zhuang is intended to embrace the past and the future. The rounded interior, for example, is a modern interpretation of a traditional basilica.
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
Jury Winner, Cultural-Unbuilt Cultural: Moon Stage by DL Atelier – This concept, by Beijing-based DL Atelier, was described by its architects as "an emotional stage," inspired by a music teacher's dedication to her 80 students in a small village in the Hebei province of China, and the desire to have an outdoor stage for the students to perform.
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
Popular Choice Winner, Cultural-Religious Buildings & Memorials: The Bahá'í Temple of South America by Hariri Pontarini Architects – This temple sits within the foothills of the Andes and Santiago, Chile. Its architects drew inspiration from Japanese bamboo baskets, fragments of shattered glass and rays of sunlight shining beneath tree canopies.
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
Jury Winner, Cultural-Religious Buildings & Memorials: Ribbon Chapel by Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP – The wedding chapel is built on the grounds of a resort hotel overlooking the Seto Inland Sea in Japan. Part of the design's circular plan was informed by its surroundings, a thick forest that would block views of the sea. The chapel's form was therefore extended higher than the trees and its 360 degree views work as an idyllic observation platform for visitors.
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
Popular Choice Winner, Commercial-Office Interiors (>25,000 sq ft.): CBRE Masonic Temple, Gensler – American design and architecture firm Gensler renovated the eight-story Art Deco Masonic Temple located in Glendale, California, and transformed it into a modern creative office.
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
Jury Winner, Commercial-Office Interiors (>25,000 sq ft.): Pinterest HQ by IwamotoScott Architecture & Brereton Architects – The San Francisco design for Pinterest's new headquarters was formerly a John Deere factory. A diagrid waffle ceiling made from plywood acts as a canopy above spaces used for public events and programs.
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
Jury Winner, Commercial-Mixed Use: Devil's Corner by Cumulus Studio – Devil's Corner by Cumulus Studio is home to one of Tasmania's largest vineyards. In this design, timber-clad shipping containers are arranged in such a way to provide scenic views of the surrounding landscape.
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
Popular Choice Winner, Commercial-Mixed Use: Crystal Houses by MVRDV – Crystal Houses, built in 2016, is a design by Netherlands-based architecture firm MVRDV. Glass bricks are used in the façade of the Chanel boutique in Amsterdam.
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
Jury Winner, Commercial-Pop-Ups & Temporary: Story Pod by Atelier Kastelic Buffey, Inc – This mobile book exchange, conceived by Atelier Kastelic Buffey was built in 2015 in Newmarket, Canada. At night, the wooden walls are folded up into a rectangular box.
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
Popular Choice Winner, Commercial-Pop-Ups & Temporary: Tangential Dreams by Mamou-Mani ltd – Tangential Dreams, a scalable tower built on site at Burning Man, is designed by London-based practice Mamou-Mani. It features one thousand light wooden pieces that weave into a helicoid structure.
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
Jury and Popular Choice Winner, Commercial-Office High Rise (16+ floors): Poly International Plaza, Skidmore by Owings, & Merrill LLP – Completed in Beijing in 2016, Poly International Plaza is a visual feat by the structural engineering and architecture groups of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM). Its zigzagging "diagrid" allows for an open, column-free work environment.
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
Jury Winner, Commercial-Office Mid Rise (5-15 floors): SPG by SPG Société Privée de Gérance – Laminated glass blades comprise the facade of the new headquarters of the Société Privée de Gérance (SPG) in Geneva. The reflections and transparencies of the building create a visual blurring effect.
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
Popular Choice Winner, Commercial-Showrooms: Thao Ho Home Furnishings by MW archstudio – Thao Ho Home Furnishings, designed by MW archstudio, is a showroom project in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. It maximizes the number of products on display by playing with space.
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
Jury and Popular Choice Winner, Cultural-Hall/Theater: Writers Theatre by Studio Gang Architects – Built in 2016, Chicago-based Studio Gang Architects' design for the Writers Theatre in Glencoe, Illinois, uses timber trusses and a wooden lattice to support a second-floor gallery walk.
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
Jury and Popular Choice Winner, Cultural-Museum: Romsdal Folk Musuem by Reiulf Ramstad Architects – The Romsdal Folk Museum, built in 2016 in Molde, Norway, is mostly made from local materials such as pine.
2017 Architizer A+ Awards
Popular Choice Winner, Commercial-Office Mid Rise (5-15 floors): WAVE by SOMA – WAVE, designed by SOMA/Michel Abboud is located in Beirut, Lebanon. Its innovative parametric design helps to control heat.
2017 Architizer A+ Awards