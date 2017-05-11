Breaking News

Popular Choice Winner, Cultural-Unbuilt Cultural: Zhangjiagang Church by RSAA/Buro Ziyu ZhuangThis concept by RSAA/Buro Ziyu Zhuang is intended to embrace the past and the future. The rounded interior, for example, is a modern interpretation of a traditional basilica.
Jury Winner, Cultural-Unbuilt Cultural: Moon Stage by DL AtelierThis concept, by Beijing-based DL Atelier, was described by its architects as "an emotional stage," inspired by a music teacher's dedication to her 80 students in a small village in the Hebei province of China, and the desire to have an outdoor stage for the students to perform.
Popular Choice Winner, Cultural-Religious Buildings & Memorials: The Bahá'í Temple of South America by Hariri Pontarini ArchitectsThis temple sits within the foothills of the Andes and Santiago, Chile. Its architects drew inspiration from Japanese bamboo baskets, fragments of shattered glass and rays of sunlight shining beneath tree canopies.
Jury Winner, Cultural-Religious Buildings & Memorials: Ribbon Chapel by Hiroshi Nakamura & NAPThe wedding chapel is built on the grounds of a resort hotel overlooking the Seto Inland Sea in Japan. Part of the design's circular plan was informed by its surroundings, a thick forest that would block views of the sea. The chapel's form was therefore extended higher than the trees and its 360 degree views work as an idyllic observation platform for visitors.
Jury Winner, Cultural-Pavilions: The Smile by Alison Brooks ArchitectThe Smile, designed by London-based Alison Brooks Architects, was one of 2016's Landmark Projects at the London Design Festival. It showcases the structural and spatial potential of cross-laminated American tulipwood, which is stronger than concrete, and can also be machined to incredibly high tolerances.
Popular Choice Winner, Cultural-Pavilions: Serpentine Pavilion 2016 by BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group)The 273-square-foot pavilion was made from 1,802 stacked fiber glass boxes. When built in 2016, architect Bjarke Ingels likened the overall look to a line being "unzipped."
Popular Choice Winner, Commercial-Office Interiors (>25,000 sq ft.): CBRE Masonic Temple, GenslerAmerican design and architecture firm Gensler renovated the eight-story Art Deco Masonic Temple located in Glendale, California, and transformed it into a modern creative office.
Jury Winner, Commercial-Office Interiors (>25,000 sq ft.): Pinterest HQ by IwamotoScott Architecture & Brereton ArchitectsThe San Francisco design for Pinterest's new headquarters was formerly a John Deere factory. A diagrid waffle ceiling made from plywood acts as a canopy above spaces used for public events and programs.
Jury Winner, Commercial-Mixed Use: Devil's Corner by Cumulus StudioDevil's Corner by Cumulus Studio is home to one of Tasmania's largest vineyards. In this design, timber-clad shipping containers are arranged in such a way to provide scenic views of the surrounding landscape.
Popular Choice Winner, Commercial-Mixed Use: Crystal Houses by MVRDVCrystal Houses, built in 2016, is a design by Netherlands-based architecture firm MVRDV. Glass bricks are used in the façade of the Chanel boutique in Amsterdam.
Jury Winner, Commercial-Pop-Ups & Temporary: Story Pod by Atelier Kastelic Buffey, IncThis mobile book exchange, conceived by Atelier Kastelic Buffey was built in 2015 in Newmarket, Canada. At night, the wooden walls are folded up into a rectangular box.
Popular Choice Winner, Commercial-Pop-Ups & Temporary: Tangential Dreams by Mamou-Mani ltdTangential Dreams, a scalable tower built on site at Burning Man, is designed by London-based practice Mamou-Mani. It features one thousand light wooden pieces that weave into a helicoid structure.
Jury and Popular Choice Winner, Commercial-Office High Rise (16+ floors): Poly International Plaza, Skidmore by Owings, & Merrill LLPCompleted in Beijing in 2016, Poly International Plaza is a visual feat by the structural engineering and architecture groups of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM). Its zigzagging "diagrid" allows for an open, column-free work environment.
Jury Winner, Commercial-Office Mid Rise (5-15 floors): SPG by SPG Société Privée de GéranceLaminated glass blades comprise the facade of the new headquarters of the Société Privée de Gérance (SPG) in Geneva. The reflections and transparencies of the building create a visual blurring effect.
Popular Choice Winner, Commercial-Showrooms: Thao Ho Home Furnishings by MW archstudioThao Ho Home Furnishings, designed by MW archstudio, is a showroom project in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. It maximizes the number of products on display by playing with space.
Jury and Popular Choice Winner, Cultural-Hall/Theater: Writers Theatre by Studio Gang ArchitectsBuilt in 2016, Chicago-based Studio Gang Architects' design for the Writers Theatre in Glencoe, Illinois, uses timber trusses and a wooden lattice to support a second-floor gallery walk.
Jury and Popular Choice Winner, Cultural-Museum: Romsdal Folk Musuem by Reiulf Ramstad ArchitectsThe Romsdal Folk Museum, built in 2016 in Molde, Norway, is mostly made from local materials such as pine.
Popular Choice Winner, Commercial-Office Mid Rise (5-15 floors): WAVE by SOMAWAVE, designed by SOMA/Michel Abboud is located in Beirut, Lebanon. Its innovative parametric design helps to control heat.
Popular Choice Winner, Commercial-Office Mid Rise (5-15 floors): WAVE by SOMAClick here for more winners and finalists of this year's Architizer A+ Awards.
(CNN)On May 11, some of the world's greatest new buildings will be honored at the Architizer A+ Awards ceremony in New York.

This year, 5,000 entries competed in 102 categories, including commercial and residential concept and built spaces. A jury-selected winner and a popular choice winner, determined from public votes, will be awarded in each of the categories.
Six special awards will be given to honorees "recognized for their outstanding work and in design," according to a press release. British architect David Adjaye and his firm Adjaye Associates will be honored for The National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, and Buro Koray Duman, the firm behind New York City's future Islamic Cultural Center, will be awarded Emerging Firm of the Year.
See the gallery above for a closer look at some of this year's winners.