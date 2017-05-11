(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today.
Comey continued...
-- President Trump said in an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt that he decided to fire former FBI Director James Comey before the DOJ recommendation. (You can read a partial transcript of that interview here.)
-- Earlier, new acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe rejected assertions by the White House that FBI employees had lost faith in Comey.
In non-Comey news:
-- Europe is bracing for a laptop ban on flights to America.
-- CNN was given rare access to the facility where Chibok girls will start their road to recovery.
-- New Orleans has begun removing its second Confederate monument.
-- A company that makes guns and ammunition is blaming the election for an "unprecedented" drop in demand.
-- Humans lack an "anti-aging" switch. Here's why.
-- Watch Melissa McCarthy transform into Sean Spicer.