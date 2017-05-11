Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Thursday, May 11

By Christina Kline

Updated 3:45 PM ET, Thu May 11, 2017

People in New Orleans demonstrate both for and against the removal of Confederate-era statues.
(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today.

Comey continued...

-- President Trump said in an interview with NBC News' Lester Holt that he decided to fire former FBI Director James Comey before the DOJ recommendation. (You can read a partial transcript of that interview here.)
-- Earlier, new acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe rejected assertions by the White House that FBI employees had lost faith in Comey.
    -- Here's where you'll find the latest updates from today.
    In non-Comey news:

    -- Europe is bracing for a laptop ban on flights to America.
    -- CNN was given rare access to the facility where Chibok girls will start their road to recovery.
    -- New Orleans has begun removing its second Confederate monument.
    -- A company that makes guns and ammunition is blaming the election for an "unprecedented" drop in demand.
    -- Humans lack an "anti-aging" switch. Here's why.
    -- Watch Melissa McCarthy transform into Sean Spicer.