Texas lawmakers also have targeted gays, immigrants and religious minorities

(CNN) Texas is proposing a bill that could keep transgender students out of high school sports.

The stated focus of the bill, SB 2095, is steroid use. But because gender confirmation often includes the use of steroids, critics say the true intention of the bill is to discriminate.

"The real intent of the bill is to keep young transgender athletes from participating in sports," Sylvia Garcia of Houston, a Democrat, told CNN. "We need to make sure they're free to participate just like everybody else."

The state Senate passed the bill Tuesday, and it could go before the House as soon as Wednesday.

It is the latest in a string of controversial measures that opponents say unfairly target LGBT people, immigrants and religious minorities.

