Texas bill could keep transgender kids out of high school sports

(CNN) Should transgender kids be allowed to compete in high school sports?

Texas is poised to pass a bill that could bar them from participating.

The state Senate passed the bill Tuesday, and it could go before the House as soon as Wednesday.

Transgender boy Mack Begs, in red and black, was allowed to compete only against girls this year.

It is the latest in a string of controversial measures that opponents say unfairly target LGBT people, immigrants and religious minorities.

The author of the bill regarding teen athletes says the legislation isn't meant to target transgender students.

