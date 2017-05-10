Cops: DUI suspect who struck a family returning from Disneyland had been deported 15 times

Story highlights DUI hit-and-run suspect was in the country illegally, first deported in 2002

His latest run-in with border authorities was earlier this year

(CNN) A mother, father and their 6-year-old son were returning from a trip to Disneyland when, according to the survivors' family, a man in a pickup truck turned a corner, smashed into their car and sped off.

The suspect, Constantino Banda-Acosta, was a man that border agents say had been deported 15 times over the span of 15 years.

In a statement provided to CNN, ICE confirmed that Banda-Acosta "has been repatriated to Mexico at least 15 times since 2002, most recently in January 2017."

He -- and another man arrested in connection with the crash -- were both "Mexican nationals in the country illegally," the statement said.

ICE is planning to take Banda-Acosta into custody once he is released by the San Diego police, who arrested him. He was charged with DUI, hit-and-run and driving without a license.

