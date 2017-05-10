(CNN) The President has fired the FBI director. Here's everything you need to know about this Washington bombshell. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

What happened?

What's the reaction?

We don't know yet what Comey's reaction to his firing is, but we do know how he found out . Like the rest of us, he saw it on TV. Comey was talking to FBI agents in Los Angeles when TVs inside the room broke the news that he was fired. Comey reportedly made a joke to lighten the mood, then called FBI headquarters and got official word that he was gone.

JUST WATCHED Late night reacts to Comey firing Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Late night reacts to Comey firing 01:13

What's the White House saying?

Initially, not much. White House officials insisted the firing was over Comey's handling of Clinton's emails, and that was that. But since Trump's letter didn't mention that at all (and since the President was reportedly irritated that no one was on TV defending him), the communications dream team of Sean Spicer, Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders headed out to defend the decision. Spicer said Trump made the decision after getting a memo Tuesday from the deputy attorney general recommending the firing. But several White House officials said Trump had been thinking about firing Comey for at least a week.

We haven't heard from Trump, other than a tweet (of course) blasting Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer for what the President called the Democrats' hypocrisy when it comes to Comey. Trump has no public events planned for today, but he is holding a meeting with the foreign minister -- of Russia.

JUST WATCHED Cooper to Conway: Your answer makes no sense Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Cooper to Conway: Your answer makes no sense 02:52

Was there other Russia-related news?

Yes, there was. Federal prosecutors issued grand jury subpoenas to associates of Trump's ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who was forced out over his Russia ties . The prosecutors want business records. And the subpoenas represent a clear ramping up of activity in the FBI's Russia investigation. The fact that this happened on the same day that the FBI director was canned was not lost on Trump critics.

What's next?

The calls for an independent counsel to sort through the Russia mess are sure to get louder. That's been the rallying cry for pretty much every Democrat that appeared on TV after the news of Comey's firing broke. The few Republicans who commented don't want to take it that far yet, but there were a couple of GOP officials who said that may be the best way to deal with this.

We'll also be waiting to see who the President picks to replace Comey. And that's going to be a tall order. The person will have to have unusually undisputed credibility and a deep background in law enforcement matters, but he or she will also probably have to have absolutely no ties to Donald Trump to have a prayer of being accepted by Democrats and others suspicious of the President's motives.

Top Stories

Here's what else is going on in the world.

Arming up

The US will The US will start arming Syrian Kurds in the fight against ISIS. This is sure to tick off Mideast ally Turkey, which considers some Kurdish fighters to be part of a terrorist group.

JUST WATCHED Meet the key players in Syria's civil war Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Meet the key players in Syria's civil war 02:22

New leader

Moon Jae-in is South Korea's new President. Unlike his predecessor -- Park Geun-hye, who was impeached and thrown out of office -- Moon Moon Jae-in is South Korea's new President. Unlike his predecessor -- Park Geun-hye, who was impeached and thrown out of office -- Moon wants talks with North Korea

JUST WATCHED South Koreans pick their next leader Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH South Koreans pick their next leader 02:05

Tunnel collapse

A tunnel at a nuclear waste site in Washington state collapsed. A tunnel at a nuclear waste site in Washington state collapsed. Employees weren't exposed to radiation , and a 20-foot hole in the tunnel's roof will be fixed, authorities said.

Not running

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, who is fighting sex abuse allegations against him, says he w Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, who is fighting sex abuse allegations against him, says he w on't run for re-election

JUST WATCHED Seattle mayor accused of sex abuse Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Seattle mayor accused of sex abuse 00:49