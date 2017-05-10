Rare collection of Alexander Hamilton letters up for sale

Story highlights The rare letters penned by Alexander Hamilton have never been offered for sale

The wildly popular Broadway show "Hamilton" has boosted sales of other Hamilton items

(CNN) A remarkable collection of previously unknown letters written by Alexander Hamilton is up for sale.

Letter dated October 4, 1789

The historical documents, held for generations in a private family collection, are so rare they've never been offered for sale publicly, according to the Raab Collection , which is hosting the sale.

If you want to get your hands on a piece of history, the 10 items are being sold individually. Prices range from $14,000 to $30,000 each.

"This is a remarkable find, an unprecedented archive of our nation's first Secretary of the Treasury, documenting the founding of our nation's financial history," said Nathan Raab, principal at The Raab Collection.

Letter dated August 4, 1793

Hamilton was appointed treasury secretary in 1789 by President George Washington. In that post, he structured the nation's economy and established the Bank of the United States, which set up a central currency.

Read More