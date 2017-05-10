Breaking News

Vesak Day: Celebrating the life of Buddha

By Kate Springer, CNN

Updated 1:05 AM ET, Wed May 10, 2017

Borobudur Temple, Indonesia: Every spring, thousands of monks and worshippers gather at the ancient Borobudur Temple in Java, Indonesia, on the most important day on the Buddhist calendar: Buddha Day.
Borobudur Temple, Indonesia: Every spring, thousands of monks and worshippers gather at the ancient Borobudur Temple in Java, Indonesia, on the most important day on the Buddhist calendar: Buddha Day.
Borobudur: Also known as Waisak Day or Vesak Day, the holiday marks the birth of Gautama Buddha -- the father of Buddhism, who is responsible for the religion's core teachings. Observed during the full moon in May, this holy day celebrates his birth, enlightenment to nirvana and passing.
Borobudur: Also known as Waisak Day or Vesak Day, the holiday marks the birth of Gautama Buddha -- the father of Buddhism, who is responsible for the religion's core teachings. Observed during the full moon in May, this holy day celebrates his birth, enlightenment to nirvana and passing.
Ipoh, Malaysia: Buddhist devotees unfurl a 196-foot-long sacred "Thangka" under the sun during Vesak Day celebrations at Ipoh's Enlightened Heart Tibetan Buddhist temple. Every year, hundreds of devotees take part in this 'Sunning Buddha ritual.' According to traditional beliefs, sunning the Thangka will allow it to absorb the powers of the sun and promote peace, harmony, success and good health for the rest of the year.
Ipoh, Malaysia: Buddhist devotees unfurl a 196-foot-long sacred "Thangka" under the sun during Vesak Day celebrations at Ipoh's Enlightened Heart Tibetan Buddhist temple. Every year, hundreds of devotees take part in this 'Sunning Buddha ritual.' According to traditional beliefs, sunning the Thangka will allow it to absorb the powers of the sun and promote peace, harmony, success and good health for the rest of the year.
Ipoh, Malaysia: A Buddhist priest wearing a traditional mask takes part in a procession during Vesak Day at the Enlightened Heart Tibetan Buddhist temple.
Ipoh, Malaysia: A Buddhist priest wearing a traditional mask takes part in a procession during Vesak Day at the Enlightened Heart Tibetan Buddhist temple.
Colombo, Sri Lanka: Every year, Colombo's Gangaramaya Buddhist Temple hosts an incredible Vesak Day festival.
Colombo, Sri Lanka: Every year, Colombo's Gangaramaya Buddhist Temple hosts an incredible Vesak Day festival.
Seoul, South Korea: A woman takes a selfie in front of lines of lit lanterns during a past Vesak Day festival at Seoul's Jogyesa Temple, a popular site for Buddhists celebrating Buddha's birthday.
Seoul, South Korea: A woman takes a selfie in front of lines of lit lanterns during a past Vesak Day festival at Seoul's Jogyesa Temple, a popular site for Buddhists celebrating Buddha's birthday.
Bangkok, Thailand: Every year, temples all over Thailand alight with candles and incense as part of Vesak Day celebrations. Here, Thai Buddhist monks perform religious rites at Bangkok's Marble Temple.
Bangkok, Thailand: Every year, temples all over Thailand alight with candles and incense as part of Vesak Day celebrations. Here, Thai Buddhist monks perform religious rites at Bangkok's Marble Temple.
Dompe, Sri Lanka: A Sri Lankan artist works on Buddhist statues ahead of the Vesak Festival in Dompe, on the outskirts of Colombo, on May 7.
Dompe, Sri Lanka: A Sri Lankan artist works on Buddhist statues ahead of the Vesak Festival in Dompe, on the outskirts of Colombo, on May 7.
Nepal: A Nepalese Buddhist devotee lights oil lamps at a temple in Kathmandu. Buddha was born in Lumbini, Nepal some 125 miles southwest of the Kathmandu valley.
Nepal: A Nepalese Buddhist devotee lights oil lamps at a temple in Kathmandu. Buddha was born in Lumbini, Nepal some 125 miles southwest of the Kathmandu valley.
Yangon, Myanmar: Yangon's Shwedagon Pagoda, which is over 2,500 years old, hosts a number of Buddhist ceremonies to mark the birth, enlightenment and passing of Buddha.
Yangon, Myanmar: Yangon's Shwedagon Pagoda, which is over 2,500 years old, hosts a number of Buddhist ceremonies to mark the birth, enlightenment and passing of Buddha.
Singapore: Monks leading devotees pray outside the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery during a Buddhist ritual on the eve of Vesak Day in Singapore.
Singapore: Monks leading devotees pray outside the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery during a Buddhist ritual on the eve of Vesak Day in Singapore.
(CNN)Every spring, thousands of monks gather at the ancient Borobudur Temple in Java, Indonesia, on the most important day on the Buddhist calendar: Buddha Day.

Also known as Waisak Day or Vesak Day, the holiday marks the birth of Gautama Buddha -- the father of Buddhism, who is responsible for the religion's core teachings.
Robe-clad monks circle the 9th-century temple -- the world's largest Buddhist temple and a UNESCO heritage site -- to meditate, chant sutras and release an ocean of glowing lanterns into the night sky.
It's just one of many celebrations taking place across Asia this month as worshippers ring in the holiday at the region's most beautiful temples, from lantern festivals at Seoul's Jogyesa Temple to rituals at Yangon's golden Shwedagon Pagoda.
    Indonesia&#39;s Borobudur Temple.
    Indonesia's Borobudur Temple.

    About Vesak Day

    Born in Nepal in 567 BC, Gautama Buddha -- or Prince Siddhartha Gautama at birth -- was the son of a tribal leader.
    As an adult, he founded a sect of wandering ascetics and the community eventually evolved into a religion after his death at 80 years old.
    Today, over 488 million people -- or roughly 9% of the world's population -- practice Buddhism, nearly 99% of which are located in the Asia-Pacific region.
    Two weeks in Indonesia: A day-by-day plan
    Each year, on the full moon of the month of Vesakha (usually falling in May or June in the western calendar), millions of Buddhists around the world take part in Vesak Day celebrations.
    Not only does the date of Vesak Day change year after year, but it can also be different among cultures, depending which calendar they subscribe to.
    In China and Hong Kong, for example, which follow the Chinese lunar calendar, worshippers observe Buddha Day on the eighth day of the fourth month (usually in early May).
    So while Buddhists in Hong Kong marked Buddha Day on May 3 this year, Thailand celebrates on May 10.
    The holiday goes by dozens of names -- but many countries unofficially refer to it as Buddha's Birthday or Buddha Day.
    It celebrates three important events of Buddha's life: birth, enlightenment, and death -- said to have occurred on the same calendar day, albeit many years apart.

    Celebrations around the world

    From Thailand to South Korea, Myanmar, China and Malaysia -- every country has its own traditions, each symbolizing various aspects of Buddha's life or teachings.
    Home to 255 million Buddhists -- the world's largest Buddhist population -- China sees one of the most widespread celebrations.
    Most of the action revolves around Buddhist temples, where people light incense and leave offerings.
    In South Korea, the holiday comes to life in a Lotus Lantern festival, best viewed at Seoul's Jogyesa Temple.
    Japan&#39;s most stunning temples
    Temples are draped in thousands of colorful paper lanterns. It's also common for temples to offer bibimbap and tea to those who visit on the holiday.
    Meanwhile, in Sri Lanka, people decorate their homes with paper lanterns. Colombo's Gangaramaya Buddhist Temple hosts a colorful Vesak Day festival.
    In Ipoh, Malaysia, Buddhist devotees practice the ritual of "Sunning Buddha."
    At Ipoh's Enlightened Heart Tibetan Buddhist temple, monks place a sacred Tibetan Buddhist painting -- called a "Thangka" -- in the sun to absorb its powers.
    The energy is believed to promote peace, health, and harmony for the rest of the year.
    And in Nepal, where Buddha was born? Thousands of Buddhists flock to Lumbini, his birthplace, where they donate supplies to disadvantaged communities and pay tribute to monasteries.
    Explore Vesak Day around the world in the above gallery, which highlights past celebrations and ongoing preparations for this year's festivals.