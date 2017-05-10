Vesak Day: Celebrating the life of Buddha

(CNN) Every spring, thousands of monks gather at the ancient Borobudur Temple in Java, Indonesia, on the most important day on the Buddhist calendar: Buddha Day.

Also known as Waisak Day or Vesak Day, the holiday marks the birth of Gautama Buddha -- the father of Buddhism, who is responsible for the religion's core teachings.

Robe-clad monks circle the 9th-century temple -- the world's largest Buddhist temple and a UNESCO heritage site -- to meditate, chant sutras and release an ocean of glowing lanterns into the night sky.

It's just one of many celebrations taking place across Asia this month as worshippers ring in the holiday at the region's most beautiful temples, from lantern festivals at Seoul's Jogyesa Temple to rituals at Yangon's golden Shwedagon Pagoda.

Indonesia's Borobudur Temple.

About Vesak Day

