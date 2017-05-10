Story highlights Rory McIlroy signs reported $100 million deal

To use TaylorMade equipment for 10 years

Players Championship starts Thursday

(CNN) With a reported new $100 million equipment deal in his pocket, and a gleaming new wedding ring on his finger, life on and off the golf course seems pretty rosey for Rory McIlroy.

The Northern Irishman, who turned 28 on May 4, has committed to use TaylorMade clubs and balls for the next decade -- $10 million a year -- as he targets a return to world No. 1 and looks to add to his four major titles.

The huge cheque is on top of the reported $200 million he will receive from renewing his Nike apparel deal earlier this year.

Ranked second behind Dustin Johnson , McIlroy has been without a club sponsor since Nike pulled out of the equipment market last year.

"I tested different combinations, a lot of different stuff, and I came to the conclusion that that was the best way forward for me to try and improve, try and win more, try to get back to world No. 1, try to win more majors," McIlroy told reporters ahead of this week's Players Championship at Sawgrass, Florida.