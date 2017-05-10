Story highlights 2019 Rugby World Cup to be held in Japan

(CNN) The 2019 Rugby World Cup may be two years away but expectations ahead of the tournament were heightened Wednesday after the draw for the pool stages in Japan threw up a number of potential titanic battles.

Defending champion New Zealand and South Africa, winner in 1995 and 2007, have been set against each other in Pool B.

In another mouthwatering group, old enemies England and France were drawn alongside Argentina in a tough Pool C.

With the top two teams progressing automatically to the knockout stages from each group, neither the All Blacks or the Springboks should struggle to qualify from a pool which will also feature Italy and another two nations, determined when the qualification process is completed in 2018.

Japan, the first Asian country to host the tournament, are in Pool A with Ireland and Scotland, while two-time winner Australia will take on Wales and Georgia in Pool D.