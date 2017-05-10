In Trump's Twitter feed, Comey news is good news

New York (CNN) The President of the United States is a notorious tweeter. He has 29 million followers, and has tweeted almost 35,000 times. But he only follows 45 people -- largely people that agree with him, such as Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham.

Were Trump following his Twitter stream after he fired FBI Director James Comey, he would have found very few voices that disagree with him.

When the news broke

The first mention of Comey's dismissal on Trump's Twitter stream was from Greta Van Susteren, formerly of Fox and now at MSNBC -- a tweet that played it straight, broke the news and encouraged her audience to turn to her network.

That was quickly followed, however, by a tweet from Sean Hannity, "Comey Fired!!! Finally." And that's where the long list of affirmations begin.