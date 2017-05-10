(CNN) US President Donald Trump is due to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, a day after firing FBI chief James Comey amid a swirl of controversy over the FBI's investigations into Russia's alleged election meddling.

The meeting will be the highest-level meeting between the US administration and Moscow since Trump's inauguration. It will take place at 10:30 a.m. ET in the Oval Office and will be closed to the press, according to the White House.

Lavrov, a wily negotiator who has been Russia's top diplomat for more than a decade, was already due to be in town for a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Tillerson and Lavrov are scheduled to meet earlier Wednesday to discuss Ukraine, Syria and bilateral issues, the State Department announced.

The meetings come against a backdrop of recriminations over alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections and the firing of Comey. The FBI director had been responsible for the bureau's investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign team colluded with Russia in last year's election.

The Trump administration said Comey was fired for mishandling the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of atate, but Democrats ridiculed that notion, raising parallels to Watergate-era firings.