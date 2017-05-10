White House defends backing Comey, then firing him

Story highlights Trump fired Comey Tuesday

The week before, Spicer said the President had confidence in him

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer said last week that President Donald Trump "has confidence" in FBI Director James Comey.

But on Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CNN's Jeff Zeleny that Spicer was "certainly not" lying on when he said Trump had faith in Comey, despite earlier in the briefing arguing that Trump has been considering firing the director ever since he was elected.

"Certainly not," Sanders said when asked if Spicer lied. "You have somebody, the director of the FBI, who reports to the deputy attorney general, going around the chain of command, it is simply not OK, that is not something that is allowed in the justice system, nor should it be."

Sanders went on to call it a "huge problem" but that the "final piece" was his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

