Senate fails to overturn Obama-era methane rule

- Environmentalists get rare win to keep Obama-era regulation
- Rollback of rule aimed to lessen regulations on natural gas producers
Washington (CNN)In a rare win for environmentalists since President Donald Trump took office, the Senate defeated Wednesday an attempted GOP-led rollback of an Obama-era methane gas rule.
The rule, which was finalized under former President Barack Obama in November, would require oil and gas companies to actively plug leaks of natural gas while scaling back their practice of intentionally venting or burning the gas in order to extract more profitable crude oil.
The drilling industry, however, supported Republicans' efforts to overturn the rule, saying it would undo the costly regulation, which is viewed as a threat to jobs and operations.
As the clock ticked down toward the final hours that the Senate could use the Congressional Review Act with a simple majority -- the deadline is Thursday -- Republicans failed in a procedural vote to turn back the Bureau of Land Management regulation.
In the end, three Republicans crossed the aisle to side with Democrats, handing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell a rare legislative defeat by just one vote, 49-51.
Vice President Mike Pence was there to break a potential tie, but he ultimately wasn't needed.
Democrats united against the measure and were joined by Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and John McCain of Arizona. Graham and Collins had publicly opposed the repeal, but McCain was a surprise "no" vote.
Graham told The Hill earlier that a CRA resolution on the rule would be "substantially the same" as the one overturned, adding that he preferred a full replacement of the regulation.
"I think we can replace it with a better reg, rather than a CRA," he said.
A number of other Republicans -- including Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado, Rob Portman of Ohio and Iowa's Chuck Grassley -- all said they were undecided up until the final hours of the vote.
The final tally left environmental groups with some relief after seeing a number of other departmental regulations overturned or delayed since Trump became President.
"After approving a series of measures undoing federal health and environmental protections, a majority of the Republican-controlled Senate at last has come to its collective senses," Rhea Suh, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, said in a statement. "This failed attempt to advance the interests of big polluters bodes well for when other harmful proposals surface in the coming months, such as the so-called Regulatory Accountability Act, which would stop the government from issuing any future health, consumer or environmental safety protections for Americans."