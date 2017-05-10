Roger Stone is back where he belongs -- in the eye of a political hurricane

Story highlights When Trump axed Comey, trained eyes turned to Stone

The right wing provocateur has a habit of popping up in the midst of the most sordid political tales

(CNN) Roger Stone, the right wing gadfly and provocateur with a career that traces back to the Nixon administration, has a habit of popping up in the midst of the most sordid political tales. His enduring public loyalty to Nixon, whose face is tattooed on Stone's back, is the bedrock of a public persona that bathes in drama and celebrates skullduggery.

So when President Donald Trump, in a sensational turn on Tuesday night, axed FBI Director James Comey, trained eyes turned to Stone.

By a little after midnight, Politico reported that the longtime Trump confidant had pushed his friend to remove the man in charge of the federal probe into alleged connections between the President's campaign -- possibly including Stone, mostly an informal adviser -- and Russia.

CNN was told the same. A source familiar with the conversation -- which took place after Comey appeared at a hearing last week on Capitol Hill -- confirmed to CNN that Stone advised Trump to sack the FBI boss.

Trump, who has said he no longer watches CNN, seems to have made an exception on Wednesday morning. In a tweet, he denied that Stone played any role in his decision. "The Roger Stone report on @CNN is false - Fake News," Trump wrote, adding that it had been "a long time" since he spoke to Stone.

