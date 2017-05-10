Father of child with disabilities confronts Blum at town hall

(CNN) An Iowa town hall crowd grew rowdy after a father of a son with disabilities confronted a Republican lawmaker about his support for the Republicans' health care replacement bill.

"I would've thought somewhere along the line, somebody would've said that when you impact kids with special needs -- who we sort of have an obligation to take care of our own here in Iowa -- that we would've thought that maybe we shouldn't be doing this," Dale Todd, whose son has epilepsy, told Rep. Rod Blum Tuesday at a Cedar Rapids town hall.

Adam is on Medicaid and his school nurse, who administers Adam's medication, is paid for by Medicaid dollars, Todd said.

If enacted, the House version of the bill, which was narrowly passed last week but faces likely changes in the Senate, would significantly overhaul Medicaid. It would send the states a fixed amount of money for each Medicaid enrollee, known as a per-capita cap.

States could also opt to receive federal Medicaid funding as a block grant for the adults and children in their programs. That would mean states would get a fixed amount of federal funding each year regardless of how many participants are in the program.

Read More