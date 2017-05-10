Blumenthal: Comey firing 'may well produce impeachment proceedings'

Story highlights Trump attacked Blumenthal on Twitter Tuesday

Blumenthal has been critical of Trump's decision to fire Comey

Washington (CNN) Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Wednesday that President Donald Trump's decision to fire his FBI director could lead to possible impeachment proceedings in Congress.

"It may well produce another United States vs. Nixon on a subpoena that went to United States Supreme Court," the Connecticut Democrat said on "Anderson Cooper 360." "It may well produce impeachment proceedings, although we're very far from that possibility."

His comments come a day after Trump shocked Washington by firing FBI Director James Comey, acting on recommendations from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Blumenthal has been quick to criticize the President in wake of the firing. On CNN's "New Day," Wednesday, he called Trump's decision "a looming constitutional crisis."

In response, Trump went after Blumenthal on Twitter.

