(CNN) Three Republicans whose names will appear on ballots in the coming weeks showed Wednesday that they fear alienating President Donald Trump's loyalists more than the criticism they face from Democrats for refusing to take on the White House.

Trump faced criticism from some leading Capitol Hill Republicans over his decision to fire FBI Director James Comey -- the man who was leading an investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia and its attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

But in Georgia, Republican congressional candidate Karen Handel -- who faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in a June runoff that has already shattered fundraising and spending records -- wouldn't criticize Trump's decision to fire Comey.

"It's been clear for some time that FBI director Comey has lost the confidence of Republicans, Democrats and broader institutions, and his removal as FBI director was probably overdue," Handel said. "I hope that the President will quickly nominate a strong, independent leader as the next director of the FBI and that the Senate will consider the nomination as quickly as possible."

The statement was a stark contrast from Ossoff, who said: "Comey's firing raises severe questions. There should be bipartisan support for a special prosecutor to investigate Russian interference."

